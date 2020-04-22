Nio ES8 Electric SUV Not Dead Yet

Things were starting to look grim on the side of Nio as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic but it looks like they are still holding on and will be releasing the updated version of the ES8 SUV in China soon.

The Nio ES8 will be offered with a six or seven-seat option that will now be fitted with a massive 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that will be powering two electric motors. The powertrain will deliver about 534lb ft of torque which will allow it to go from 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds.

The Nio ES8 will also have a driving range of about 360miles. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a huge infotainment display screen. The vehicle will also get an updated interior and driver assistance tech.

Last year, Nio had to recall 5000 units of their ES8 over some fire concern so we will have to wait and see if the company can get back on their feet and continue offering up new EV models in the near future.