Nissan Ariya EV Patent Images Leaked?

Nissan showed off their Nissan Ariya Concept last year and at that time, they did make it clear that they are looking to turn the concept into an electric crossover model and now new images taken from Argentina’s patent office seem to reveal what will make it over from the concept.

The images were posted by @cars_secrets on Instagram that showed the black and white rendering of what many believe is the Ariya concept. The lack of side mirrors on the concept suggests that this is more concept than the production model but they did make some changes to the design as it looked a little different from the concept.

The lower bumper and charging port have been updated in the rending. The rendering also had a shark-fin antenna mounted on the top. On the inside, the vehicle will be borrowing its design from the IMX Concept Crossover which is what the Ariya concept is based on too.

The new Nissan Ariya should be arriving in 2021.