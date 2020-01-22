Nissan Choosing Honda Over Renault?

With all these talks about Nissan and Renault’s partnership possibly falling apart, there are now new rumors that Nissan might be looking at Honda as their possible partner now.

According to LightStream Research, the new partnership with Honda would allow Nissan to compete with Toyota. Of course, while it might sound like a smart plan for Nissan, Honda is also known for not being interested in partnership like this.

Of course, both Nissan and Honda have not mentioned anything about the partnership yet and at this point, this is more of a rumor than anything else so it would be best if we take it in with a pinch of salt for now until we get an announcement from Nissan or Honda.