Nissan Frontier Gets A Makeover

We will be seeing the next-gen Nissan Frontier soon but there is already some new information on what Nissan will be offering with the upcoming model including some exterior design upgrades.

One main reason why the Nissan Frontier has remained so important to the consumer despite being neglected by Nissan for so many years was because of its attractive price tag.

According to some reports, the next-gen model will finally be getting a completely new exterior design with nothing being carried over from the current model. It was also suggested that we might see something similar to the warrior design that was seen on the Titan.

It was also added that the new Frontier will be riding on the updated version of the current platform and that it will be getting a new powertrain.

There were also talks about Nissan looking to move upscale with the Frontier but we will have to wait and see.