Nissan Navara: Mother Trucker Loses Battle To Mother Earth

The all-new Nissan Navara is without a doubt one of the most popular small size pickup trucks to receive a new update. However while this is a big deal it is not the same reception received over in Europe.

Nissan has announced that they would be discontinuing the Nissan Navara in Europe, including shutting down manufacturing in its Barcelona facility after demands for pickup trucks continues to decline in Europe. With the tougher green laws, more European commercial sectors are relying on greener forms of transportation such as EVs or small-engined vans. It is becoming increasingly tougher for diesel pickup trucks to meet the emission standards and with it a whole line of pickup trucks are seeing steady decline in sales.

The Nissan Navara of course is one of the most popular small pickup truck platforms on the market, with its platform even being taken by the likes of Mercedes Benz to build their X-series pickup. The Nissan Navara of course is selling quite well in Asia where it is an affordable and reliable edition along the likes of the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max. In Australia, it is doing fair as well despite tough competition from local brand Holden and their Colorado variant.

The all-new Nissan Navara was introduced just last year and features both a new chasis and new interior updates with its redesigned exterior.