Nissan Workers Laid Off For A While

With so many plants being offered to stop all activity during this pandemic, the automakers are starting to feel the strain and for Nissan, they are now choosing to lay off some of their employees temporarily.

Nissan has announced that the plant will continue to be shut down until the end of April and that they have already informed their employees that they will be laid off for a while and will come back to work when the production plant starts back up again.

For those employees, they will get to keep their benefits like healthcare and they will be eligible to apply for government support like enhanced unemployed benefits.

Other automakers like Honda will also be putting about 10,000 of their employees on temporary leave as well. For now, the move will affect those in Ohio and Alabama plants but more plants in other states could also be given the same treatment.