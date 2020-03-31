Paris Motor Show Not Happening But…

The Paris Motor Show seems pretty far away right now as it is scheduled to start on the 1st of October 2020 but it looks like the organizers are already looking into the future.

According to the reports, PFA has confirmed that the Paris Motion Festival which is what the Paris Motor Show is part of will be canceled. It was added that the other events like Movin’On and Smart City will not be canceled for now.

They added that those events are still a project at this stage and automakers that want to show off new models or new tech might be able to do it at one of those events.

Of course, at the end of the day, it will all depend on how things are at that time so we might see more announcements made in the near future. Besides the Paris Motor Show, it was also announced this week that the Detroit Auto Show will also be canceled.