Polaris Slingshot: New Detailed Added

Polaris recently released a new teaser image showing off the new headlights that the upcoming Slingshot will be coming with and now they have even more to show.

The new teaser video showed off part of the bodyworks on the outside. We got to see the updated front end with two ducts on the side of the nose while the inlets won’t serve any purpose.

We know that Polaris did file a patent a few years ago for a new cooling system with two radiator fans. It was also reported that the updated version will get ta new four-cylinder engine instead of the 173hp engine that it got the last time.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a new two-spoke steering wheel with multifunction buttons, a new gauge cluster, pushbutton start and more.

The Polaris Slingshot will officially be unveiled on the 14th of January.