Powerful Porsche Cayenne Coupe Could Be Happening

There were rumors that Porsche could be working on a Porsche Cayenne Coupe GT model. Here is what the people are saying right now.

According to the rumor mill, the upcoming model will come in with an 800hp engine but there is no word on where the vehicle will be getting all those power from.

Spies have also spotted Porsche testing out a new white prototype which many people believe could be the GT version of the vehicle as it was spotted with a center-mounted exhaust pipe, something that the current Cayenne Coupe is not offered with.

If the GT model were to offer about 800hp, the vehicle could have an impressive 3 seconds 0-60mph time but of course, if something like this were to be made, it would come with a $164,400 and above price tag.