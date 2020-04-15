Ram 1500 & Jeep Compass Heads Back Over Wiper Issue

FCA will be issuing a recall for their Ram 1500 and Jeep Compass after it was discovered that there might be an issue with the windshield wipers.

According to the reports, the windshield wipers on some of these models were not secured correctly. If not fix, the faulty wiper could reduce the visibility of the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall will affect about 425,588 units of FCA models including the Jeep Compass, Ram 1500 and Ram 1500 Classics from 2019 to 2020 which was build before the 3rd of March.

There is one report of the windshield wiper coming off during the storm on the say the vehicle was purchased. Customers will be contacted by FCA later this month to bring their vehicle in for a free repair.

More vehicles are also being recalled in Canada and Mexico.