Ram 2500 & 3500 Trucks Head Back Over Failing Bed Step

It seems like Ram can’t stop issuing recalls. After recalling their Ram 1500 about a month ago, the automaker is now issuing another recall to bring back their Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 pickup trucks.

According to the report, the recall was an issue due to the pickup trucks’ bed step failing while in use. Recall documents showed that pressure could crack the mounting bracket that holds the steps up and would break. This could lead to some serious injury if somebody happens to be standing on it.

The recall will affect the 2019 to 2020 models. A total of 37,580 vehicles will be recalled and it is estimated that 100% of those affected have the detect. The fix will include replacing the bed step to support braces.

The fix will be offered for free. Those that are affected will be getting a notification from Chrysler from the 29th of May 2020 onwards.