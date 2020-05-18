Renault Wants Build SUVs At Nissan Plant

Renault might be looking to build two SUVs at Nissan’s plant. The SUVs in talks here are the Kadjar and Captur SUVs which are currently sharing the platform with the Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Juke.

The SUVs are being build in Spain right now but Renault and Nissan are looking to consolidate production and boost fortunes of the Sunderland Plant. The move to the UK could also create thousands of jobs in Sunderland.

After the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, there have been a lot of rumors about Nissan and Renault’s relationship being strained but this could prove that they are still working to something together.

Nissan is looking at a major reshuffle that could result in Nissan cutting their overall production capacity by 20% in 2023 as they close their plant in Barcelona as it was reported that the plant was only running at 30% of its capacity.