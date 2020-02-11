Rivian & Lincoln To Have An Electric SUV Together

Rivian is working hard to come out with their own truck and SUV models that we will be seeing very soon but besides that, it looks like they are also working hard with other automakers to come out with new EV models.

It was announced this week that Rivian and Lincoln will be working together to build a new EV model. The Lincoln EV model will come riding on the Rivian platform, the same platform that their Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S will be riding on.

At this point, there was no mention of what vehicle is will be other than the fact that it will be an EV model It could come in as a car or truck but most people seem to think that it will be an SUV model.

It was also suggested that we will be seeing this new Lincoln electric SUV in 2022.