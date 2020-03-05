Skoda Octavia RS iV Will Help Fill Empty Spots

If you are looking for a Volkswagen GTE model but is also a sedan or a wagon, the new Skoda Octavia RS iV will be the perfect option similar to what the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is doing here in the US.

The new Skoda Octavia RS iV model will be coming in with the same plug-in hybrid engine as the Volkswagen GTE model and the first Skoda RS plug-in hybrid model. The engine will be a combination of the 1.4 liters turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an 85kW motor that will offer a total output of 241hp and 295lb ft of torque. The engine will come mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

According to Skoda, the vehicle will have a top speed of 140mph and will only need 7.3 seconds to go from 0-62mph. On electricity alone, the vehicle will have 37miles of range to offer.

The Octavia RS will be arriving later this year.