Start Building Your Dream 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban

If you are looking to get a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe or the Suburban or you are wondering how much your dream version will cost you, well, you can find out on your own now as the configurator for both the Tahoe and Suburban is now online.

The base Tahoe with 2WD will come with a $55,095 price tag but with all the options that are available to choose from, you might see the price start jumping from that based number. Options like the driver assistance features, Rear Seat Media & navigation package, cargo shade, 20inch wheels will all be offered as an option.

The Suburban on the other hand will start from the $63,195 price tag. Customers will get to choose from a few color options including the Shadow Gray Metallic and Dark Atmosphere for the interior. Packages like the Max and Advanced Trailering will also be available to pick up.

You can try and build your own on their website but for now, the 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine will not be an option as it will only be offered a few months later.