Subaru BRZ In Germany Gets Finally 100 Units

With Subaru already working on a new Subaru BRZ model, it made sense that they would want to stop production of the current model in preparation for the next model. To send it off, Subaru announces that they will be selling 100 units of Final Edition Subaru BRZ model in Germany.

Under the hood will still be the 2.0-liter engine that delivers about 197hp and 151lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission with the automatic option offered as an option with additional cost. While the limited Final Edition model will not get an engine upgrade, there will be other upgrades that will separate it from the standard model.

It will come with improved handling thanks to the Sachs shock absorbers and Brembo brakes with red-painted calipers. The BRZ will be fitted with a set of 17inch wheels and will be painted Crystal Black Silica. To get the WR Blue Pearl color showed in their promo images, the buyer will have to pay an additional $109.

With only 100 units being made, you will want to ask fast if you plan to get one.