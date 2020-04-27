Subaru Impreza, Ascent, Legacy & Outback Recalled Over Stalling Issue

Subaru will be issuing a recall to bring back some of their models after it was discovered that there might be an issue with the fuel pump that could lead to the engine stalling.

Models that will be affected by the recall will include the 2019 Subaru Outback, Subaru Ascent, Subaru Legacy, and the Subaru Impreza that were made from the 18th of June 2018 and 25th of February 2019.

According to Subaru, the fuel pump could have low-pressure due to the defect because of an impeller that was made with lower density. If exposed to a solvent that takes longer to dry, it could crack leading to excessive fuel absorption and deformation. When that happens, the fuel pump could be affected and stutter or in some case shut off.

The recall will affect about 188,207 vehicles of which 4% could have the defect. Those with the issue with get their low0pressure fuel pump replaced for free. The recall will be starting on the 5th of June 2020.