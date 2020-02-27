Subaru Will Be Watching The Driver

Subaru will be looking to offer a new safety tech on its future model to make sure the driver is focused on the road.

Called the DriverFocus, the new tech is a distraction mitigation system that is the first of its kind. The system was made to detect when the driver is distracted or drowsy using facial recognition and biometrics.

This uses a driver-facing camera that will chime when it notices that the driver’s eyes are no longer on the road. The system can recognize up to five faces and will keep five profiles.

Once it determines the driver, it will move your seat to your preferred setting. For now, the new DriverFocus tech will come in with the Subaru Forester Touring Edition for now but it should be arriving for other Subaru models in the future as well.