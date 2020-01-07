Suzuki Swift Heads To Tokyo With Motorcycle-Inspired Design

We are not that far off from the Tokyo Auto Salon and automakers have already been announcing what they will be bringing to the show. One of the latest to announce was Suzuki.

Suzuki reported that they will be showing off a special Suzuki Swift Sport Katana model. Based on the name alone, it is possible that the vehicle is based on the Katana sports bike which would explain the silver and red paint job.

Suzuki will also be bringing two other vehicles to the show including the Suzuki Jimny Sierra Marine Edition as well as the Hustler Street Base. The later was design with the younger generation in mind that likes to live in the city and likes extreme sports and being outdoors.

More details will be revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon.