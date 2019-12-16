Tesla Cybertruck Would Be Fighting In The Medium-Duty Truck Ring

When Tesla took the covers off its Tesla Cybertruck, it was assumed that the vehicle would be coming in to compete with models like the Ford F-150 but according to Automotive News, the electric truck might get a larger classification.

According to the report, Tesla sends out a letter to CARB requesting that the state not give the truck a Class 2b-3 until 2027. That will put it in the same class as models like the Ford F-Series Super Duty, Ram 2500 and more.

One reason why it is getting that classification could be because it is pretty heavy. The medium-duty class will be for vehicles that weigh 8500 pounds. If that does happen, that also means that the Cybertruck will not be getting an official EPA rating. This could also suggest that some upcoming electric trucks like the EV Ford F-150 and the Rivian R1T could also fall into the same class.