Tesla Entertaining Drivers With Some Disney Fun

Tesla has been trying to offer its customers more entertainment options through their Tesla Theater software features and according to Elon Musk, owners might be seeing Disney+ on it soon.

The service currently offers Netflix, YouTube and also some additional features right now and adding on Disney+ would only make things a little more exciting and fun for their customers while they wait for their vehicle to charge up.

Of course, to use and enjoy the Theater streaming service, the vehicle will need to be parked and not driving which might sound like it would be useless but seeing how charging times are not getting any shorter as even with Supercharger, owners will have to wait at least half an hour these new offerings is what the owners need to past their time.