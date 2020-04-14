Tesla Model 3: In-Cabin Camera Explained

Many people might not know this but the Tesla Model 3 actually comes fitted with an in-cabin camera. While it was fitted there, there is actually no use to the camera but Elon Musk has now confirmed the use of that camera.

According to Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, the camera was fitted on to support their robo-taxi plans. He explains that since there won’t be drivers in the car, the camera can help the driver monitor if the passengers are destroying their vehicle or not.

He also showed a few images of what the camera sees and it can actually capture quite a wide view of the interior. Tesla is also looking to expand the use of the camera like allowing it to record your “caraoke” session but for now, it is just an accessory that is not being put to use as we wait for tesla to kick start their robo-taxi dream.