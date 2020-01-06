Tesla Model 3 In China Cheaper To Own

With Tesla now building its Tesla Model 3 for China in China, the cost of making these EV models should be lower which would explain why the Tesla Model 3 is being offered at a cheaper price in China.

It was reported that the Tesla Model 3 is China would be cheaper by 16%. It was added that the cut was thanks to the subsidies as well as some adjustment that Tesla made to the sales policy in China.

The automaker will start delivering out their Tesla Model 3 to their customers on the 7th og Janaury with the first 15 to get the car being Tesla employees.

Tesla is also working on doubling the number of service centers and charging station in China this year to make EV mdoels more appealing to the people in China.