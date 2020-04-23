Tesla Model S Performance Gets A Boost Of Speed

In the past, if you want to boost the performance of your vehicle, you will need to take it into the workshop and do some tinkering but for Tesla, the upgrade is pretty much effortless for its customers.

The Tesla Model S was able to go from 0-60mph in 2.5 sec with the all-wheel-drive and Ludicrous mode but with the OTA software update that Tesla is offering right now, the vehicle will be able to shorter the time to 2.3 seconds and will have a range of 348miles.

Of course, these update will only be applicable to the recent variants which were fitted with the Raven powertrain. Other than that, the update will also come with a Cheetah Stance which will lower the front of the car. According to Tesla, that would improve the traction of the vehicle.

The software update will arrive for free so it is all good news for the owners.