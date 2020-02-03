Tesla Model S Will Go Further Soon!

While all eyes are focus on the Tesla Model Y right now, Tesla have not forgotten about the rest of the vehicles in their lineup including the Tesla Model.

It was made clear that the new battery cells that are powering the Model 3 will eventually be heading to the other models and it is believed that we will be seeing it on the Model S or Model Y soon.

Tesla will be doing that by modifying the chemistry of the cells being used as Musk said that this has helped improved vehicles in the past. On top of that, Musk also hinted that they will be launching a special Plaids version of the Model S which will come fitted with a much bigger powertrain.

The current Model S can offer about 373miles range which is already pretty impressive but Tesla is aiming to get the vehicle to offer about 400 miles when they are done with it.