Tesla Model S & X New Battery Option Leaked?

Those looking to get the Tesla Model S or Tesla Model X could get more battery options now as hacker discovers new details about what Tesla has planned for both these models.

The hacker managed to pull out some information revealing that Tesla might be looking to add a wireless device charger on its Tesla Model S and Model X.

It was also revealed that the interior will be getting new lumber which many believe suggest an updated front seat. Both models will also be getting two new battery option but we still do not know the full details on what these batteries will be offering.

Since the leaked, Tesla has yet to confirm if the details are fake or real but the wireless phone charger was added to the standard features of both models on their website so many we will hear more about the others soon.