Tesla Model Y Deliveries To Start!

Tesla is known for not being on time when it comes to delivering their models as promised but it looks like this time, they will be able to stick to their plan as it was announced that they will start delivering the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla tweeted and release a short video showing the Tesla Model Y being build and drive. After the success of the Tesla Model 3, we are expecting the Model Y to do as well if not better when it does arrive.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel drive model will have about 316iles to offer and will only need 4.8 seconds to go from 0 to 60mph with a top speed of 135mph.

There is also the Performance version which will come with updated motors and will have a top speed of 145mpg. As for the base model, that will only be arriving next year with a $39,000 price tag.