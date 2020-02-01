Tesla Model Y Production Launch, Delivery Date Predicted!

After all the wait and excitement, it was finally announced that the Tesla Model Y production has now started. With that, it is estimated that the first deliveries will be made in March.

When the Tesla Model Y was initially announced, it was reported that the production will only start at the end of 2020 but Tesla later pushed the date forward to the summer of 2020.

This is a nice change as the previous few launches were plagued by delays. According to Elon Musk, the production for Model Y will be limited for now as they work to increase their production gradually.

The Tesla Model Y is estimated to offer 280miles at first but it was now revealed that it will have 315miles to offer. It will be interesting to see if they can achieve the same kind of success as the Model 3 with the Model Y when it officially arrives.