Tesla Roadster Still Some Time Away

As excited as we are of seeing the Tesla Roadster model, it looks like we might have to wait a while before we actually get to see the vehicle as Elon Musk revealed that the Roadster is not their priority right now.

He explained that the Tesla Roadster is like a dessert and before we have that, we have to enjoy the meat, potatoes, and greens first. He also added that they could even work on the Cybertruck before they start building Roadster even though the Roadster was announced earlier than the truck.

The Tesla Roadster made its appearance back in 2017. At that time, it was explained that the Roadster would be faster than any street-legal production car we have out there and that we would be seeing it in 2020 but Tesla’s new plan would mean that we might not get to see it this year.

In the interview, if Joe Rogan, Elon Musk also talked about their Neuralink company and the AI that they have been working on suggesting that we could see it get implanted within a year.