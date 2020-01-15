Toyota 86 & Subaru BRZ Replacement To Ride On TNGA Platform

Despite already having the Supra in the market, Toyota has made it clear that they will still be working on a new Toyota 86 and that means there will also be a successor for the BRZ as well.

Called the Toyota GR86, here is what we know about the upcoming model and its twin. According to Autocar, the new 86 will be called the GR86 now and that the vehicle will be riding on the modified version of the THGA platform with a more rigid basis and a lower center of gravity.

The vehicles will be fitted with Subaru’s 2.4 liter turbocharged engine that we have already seen in models like the Legacy, Outback and Ascent. The engine currently offers about 260hp and 277lb ft of torque.

Other than the engine upgrade, the new models are also said to come with an updated cabin with better materials on the inside with better tech as well. The next-gen models is expected to arrive in 2021.