Toyota GR Yaris Not Coming To The US

As nice as the Toyota GR Yaris is, the vehicle is not offered here in the US but the fans have not stopped asking Toyota for it. So is it coming?

Things got pretty exciting for the fans when Toyota USA tweeted asking fans if North America needs another hot hatch and that was in response to Jalopnik’s tweet for the 2020 Toyota GR Yaris.

Of course, the fans immediately assume that Toyota is considering it and is looking to bring the vehicle over but it looks lie Toyota only wanted to have some fun with the fans and does not really have any plans in place to bring it over.

The Toyota GR Yaris will come fitted with a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine that will be offering about 257hp and 266lb ft of torque in Europe. The vehicle will only need 5.5 seconds to go from 0-62mph and will have a top speed of 143mph.