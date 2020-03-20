Toyota Land Cruiser Could Be Losing Some Cylinders

We might be learning more about the next Toyota Land Cruise including the possibility that it might be losing some cylinder but it does not mean that it will lose its edge.

It was reported that the new Land Cruiser could be coming without its eight-cylinder engines that the current model is powered with and that Toyota is looking to replace it with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

The Lexus engine is a 3.4 liter six engine that will be offering about 416hp and 442lb ft of torque. The vehicle could also be offered with a hybrid option as well which will be paired with the same engine. It should also be riding on the new platform.

So far, Toyota is keeping a tight lip on what the vehicle will be offering right now but we should be learning more about it when they introduce the Land Cruiser in July or August this year.