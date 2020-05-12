Toyota Prius 2020 Edition Brings Out Its Sporty Spirit

The Toyota Prius will be celebrating its 20th birthday this week with a new Toyota Prius 2020 Edition. Here is what we know right now.

The vehicle will be coming in as a 2021 model and Toyota will only be offering up 2020 units of these vehicles. Most of the upgrades that we will be seeing on the 2020 Edition model will be similar to the 20th edition that Toyota released in Japan a few years ago as the Prius debuted in Japan a few years earlier.

The 2020 Edition will come with a Supersonic Red or Wind Chill Pearl exterior color option although the contrasting black roof offered in Japan will not make it over. The vehicle will also be getting black accents on the 17inch wheels, B-pillars, mirror housing, black shift knob, interior A-pillar panels, and more.

The vehicle will also be getting the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which will come with features like the dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist, low light pedestrian detection pre-collision system, and more. Other standard features like the automatic Hugh beam, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and more will be offered as well.

Toyota also added that they will be revealing two more hybrid vehicles next week.