Toyota Prius Fall From Grace

Just a few years ago, those looking for a fuel-efficient and greener vehicle would look towards Toyota and their Prius for an answer but it looks like that is no longer the case as the Prius seems to be falling out of favor.

In fact, it is believed that it is its own siblings that are taking the attention away from it. This has happened before with the arrival of the RAV4 Hybrid possibly contributing to the Prius V getting canceled.

Then there is the Camry Hybrid model which now offers about the same fuel economy of the Prius model. Toyota also has other Hybrid models to offer including a Highlander Hybrid but since it is so much bigger, we do not think this is a direct threat to the Prius.

Others think that the Prius quirky and odd design might have also lost its charm as we are seeing more futuristic-looking EV and Hybrid models arriving in the market.

It will be interesting to see where the Prius will go from here.