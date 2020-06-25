Toyota Prius Recalled Over Engine Issues

Toyota will be issuing a recall after it was discovered that some of their models could have engines that would lose power and stall.

The recall will affect models from 2013 to 2015 and Prius B from 2014 to 2017. A total of 752,000 units will be affected by the recall. According to Toyota, the vehicles were designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there is a fault but in some cases, the engine might not go into the fail-sage model and the engine would lose power and stall.

While the engine would lose power, the power steering and braking would stay on so the driver can steer themselves to safety but losing power at high speed could also put the driver, passenger, and other road users in danger.

The fix will include a hybrid software update. Those affected by the recall will be notified in August.