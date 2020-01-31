Toyota RAV4 Past Test Thanks To Updates

The Toyota RAV4 failed to past the moose test done by Teknikens Varld last year with a video showing the vehicle struggling to make it through the course. Toyota later did the test on their own and while it looks a little more stable when Toyota tested it, it was clear that it was far from perfect.

The updated Toyota RAV4 later got their Vehicle Stability Control system software updated and was now given a passing mark. The moose test was done at 40mph, 42mph, 43.5mph, and 45mph and showed that it could handle itself in all those tests.

However, before you get too excited, the fix that Toyota made to the testing unit here is not including in the production version unless their customer sin Europe specifically asked for it. The modifications will be available in the second quarter of this year so if this is something that we are concern about, you might want to bring that up.

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 was also given a four-star rating by NHTSA for rollover crash risk while overall, it was given a five-star rating.