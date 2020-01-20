Toyota Tacoma To Move To Mexico?

The current Toyota Tacomas are being made at their United State plant but Toyota has now announced that they will be looking to move the production to Mexico as they try to group together vehicles that are using the same architecture.

With the Tacoma moving out of their Texas plant, the plant can focus on working on full0size trucks and SUVs. The US plant will also be where the Toyota Sequoia will be built in 2022 when the Tacoma production ends.

The plant that is working on the Sequoia right now will focus on building mid-size SUVs and minivans when the Sequoia leaves it in a few year’s time. According to Toyota, their investment in the Indiana plant will open up an additional 550 jobs in the area.

The North American trade agreement approved by the U.S Senate also ensures that Toyota will be able to build the pickup trucks in Mexico without having to deal with the new punitive tariffs.