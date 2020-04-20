Cars

Triton Model H: The New EV With 700 Miles To Offer

Posted onAuthorStaff Reporter

Triton Solar, an energy solution company based in New Jersey might be joining the EV race soon as the company announces its plan for an electric vehicle along with a new rendering of the upcoming model.

Called the Triton Model H SUV model, the eight-seater SUV will come with two versions to offer. Start off from the base-level Model H which will come powered by a four-motor system that will have 1000hp to offer. The higher range model, the Model H Performance model will be coming in with a 1500hp engine. Other details like the torque numbers are still a mystery.

It was also added that the performance SUV will need 2.9 seconds to go from 0-60mph. Powering it will be a 150kwh battery pack from Triton’s proprietary battery tech. The performance model, on the other hand, will come fitted with a 200kWh battery pack.

Rendering of the vehicle showed that it will have a wavy center console and also two displays for the back passengers. Triton also talks about integrating solar panels onto their vehicles in the future.

The Triton Model H is available for pre-order now with a starting price of $140,000 while the performance version will start off from $180,000.

Author: Staff Reporter

Always looking for something new to experience, NSEAvoice continues to head in the right direction of providing high quality and unbiased information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *