Two Door Mercedes-Benz S-Class & CLS Future Looking Bleak

The next-gen Mercedes Benz S-Class model will be arriving before this year ends but when the model arrives, we might see it come without the two-door version.

According to Handelsblatt, the Mercedes Benz S-Class Coupe and Mercedes Benz S-Class Cabriolet might be out the door. It is believed that the cost of building this and the low sales number might have lead Mercedes to decide to not offer it this time.

It was also added that these won’t be the only models that will go missing from their line up as it is believed that Mercedes could be removing a dew more nameplates from their lineup including the X-Class, the CLS and the B-Class too.

Mercedes have not confirmed or denied any of the rumors at this point but we should be getting our answer for the S-Class soon as the 2020 model makes it debut later this year.