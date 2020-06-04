Volkswagen Arteon Getting A Little Spicier Now

Volkswagen has just released some new sketches giving us all a taste of what the high-performance R badge model could look like when it finally arrives.

The new R logo seen clearly indicates that Volkswagen’s goal here is the performance which would also explain the larger grille and air intakes compared to the standard Arteon model.

On the inside, the vehicle will be getting an updated cockpit design along with a new infotainment system. The vehicle will also be fitted with a new tech called Travel Assist which will take control of the steering, acceleration, and braking at speeds of 130mph. No word on what engine it will be getting yet but there have been rumors about it getting a 3.0 liter VR6 engine that will be offering about 400hp.

Besides the R badge model, the new sketches also showed some of the upgrades that the standard model will be getting including the new LED headlights, sculpted lower bumper, and more.

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon debut event will be live-streamed on the 24th of June.