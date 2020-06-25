Volkswagen Arteon R Goes Global

More people will be able to get hold of the Volkswagen Arteon R now as Volkswagen announced the R-badge version fo the Arteon for the global market.

The Volkswagen Arteon R will be coming in with a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be offering about 315hp and 310lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With this, the vehicle will now take 5 seconds less to get from 0-60mph with a top speed of 155mph.

The Arteon R will come with the R-Performance Torque Vectoring tech that will distribute the power to the front and rear axles. To separate itself from the standard model, the Arteon R will come with a later air intake, a small spoiler, four exhaust outlets, and dark blue brake calipers hiding behind the 20inch alloy wheel.

No price has been announced yet. The vehicle will not be offered in the US.