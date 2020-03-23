Volkswagen e-Bulli: A Treat For Microbus Fans

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and eClassic came together to work on what they are calling the Volkswagen e-Bulli which is actually an EV version of their Microbus.

What is exciting is that the public can actually but the Volkswagen e-Bulli. The vehicle was supposed to make its debut at the Techno Classica 2020 but since that event was postponed, Volkswagen decided to show it off with a press release this week.

Powering it is a new electric motor that will be offering about 82hp and 156lb ft of torque. The engine will be mated to a one-speed gearbox and it will have a top speed of 81mph. On a full charge, the vehicle will have about 124miles of range to offer.

Other changes include new LED lights to replace the old light fixtures as well as new seats on the inside. EClassics will be offering up this e-Bulli conversion for 64,900 euros not including the cost of the donor bus.