Volkswagen Golf GTI: VW Got Some Explaining To So

Volkswagen was supposed to show off their Volkswagen Golf GTi model at the Geneva Motor Show this year but with that event getting canceled, we have no seen any from Volkswagen yet but their engineers and designers might have some juicy details to offer us.

As with all GTI models, the goal was always to update the vehicle enough to make it look like a new model but also keep the update conservative enough that people will still recognize the vehicle. Some of the defining traits include the red accents inside and out, plaid upholstery, golfball-shaped shift knob for the manual transmission and more.

Powering the Golf GTI will be a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine that will be offering up about 241hp and 273lb ft of torque with the front-wheel-drive system and six-speed transmission being offered as standard while the automatic transmission but be offered as an option.

While it might feel like the wrong things to do to offer the Golf GTI with manual transmission as standard, Volkswagen reported that the demand for the manual transmission is still strong now especially when it comes to vehicles with a higher power.

The Golf GTI is set to arrive later this year.