Volkswagen Golf R Spotted On The Tracks With Barely Any Covers On

Staff Reporter

Volkswagen has made it pretty clear from the start that they are not looking to hide much of the Golf R as the vehicle was spotted a few times without any covers on and we got to see it once more this week.

The Golf R was spotted in Nurburgring and some of the interesting details that we could pick up on are the new extended spoiler, large wheels, and blue brake calipers that the vehicle was sporting.

Some people believe that the spoiler seen here could actually be an aftermarket spoiler or maybe an option package. The undisguised model also gave us a good look at the front fascia of the vehicle including the side vents.

If you look closely, you can also make out the interior seat which has an aggressive-looking design with huge bolsters to keep you in place. Besides the Golf R, the Arteon R and Tiguan R were also spotted on the track but we know those will not be heading to the US.

