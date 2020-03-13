Volkswagen ID.3 EV The More Affordable Option?

Volkswagen is trying to draw some attention to their new Volkswagen ID.3 electric model by highlighting how the vehicle is much more affordable compared to the other models in the market.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 will be sold for €23,430 in Germany but that is before the subsidy. With the subsidy, the ID.3 would be even cheaper than the Golf models.

Volkswagen also made sure the vehicle is attractive to those looking to go a little further by offering the ID.3 Pro which has about 260miles of range to offer thanks to its 58kWh battery. Volkswagen also added that the vehicle will be cheaper to run compared to the standard combustion car.

The new Volkswagen ID.3 will be arriving in Europe this summer.