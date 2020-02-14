Volkswagen ID.4 Looking Close To Ready

There were rumors suggesting that we will be seeing the new Volkswagen ID.4 at the New York Auto Show this year. If that is true, the vehicle will be very close to being ready and these new spy photos sure seem to indicate that.

The latest spy images of the Volkswagen ID.4 showed the vehicle in white. We got a clearer look a the grille in the front but it is believed that the design seen here could just be a decoy with the actual model possibly coming with no grille.

The prototype was also fitted with some bodyside cladding at the bottom and around the wheel wells that might be there to throw us off making the vehicle look more crossover and less wagon-like.

It is believed that the vehicle will come powered by an 83kWh battery pack and a pair of electric motor that will be offering 101hp in the front and 201hp in the back with a range of 250miles.