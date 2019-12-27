Volkswagen To Hold Baby Mustang Up

Volkswagen will be offering up their MEB platform to Ford and now, it has been revealed that Ford will be using the platform on their upcoming baby Bronco.

According to Auto Express, Murat Gueler, the chief designer for Ford Europe revealed that they are working on a crossover with a different profile than the Mach-E. If that model were to be fitted with the MEB platform from Volkswagen, chances of it being a baby Mustang Mach-E would be pretty great.

With the Mustang Mach-E still not on the road yet, it would be a risk for Ford to start working on another crossover EV not knowing how the market will receive its EV model.

Of course, at this point, all of this is just rumors so hopefully, we get to hear from Ford soon.