Volkswagen Wolfsburg Plant Back In Action

Volkswagen’s plant in Wolfsburg, Germany was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic but work has now resumed at the plant with extra safety precaution.

Germany eases their lockdown after witnessing a fall in infection rate and also with their confidence in the tracing ability of Germany, some industries are starting back up.

Volkswagen will be restarting its production plant in South Africa, Czech Republic, Portugal, Spain, Russia, and South America this week while the Chattanooga plant in the US will be starting on the 3rd of May. Other automakers like Renault, Peugeot, and Fiat Chrysler will also be reopening their plant in Italy on Monday.

Hyundai has also ramped up their production in South Korea but that has lead to their vehicles now sitting in U.S. ports as demand slows following the pandemic.