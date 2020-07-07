Volvo Issue Recall Over Seatbelt Issue

A whole list of Volvo models will affected by Volvo’s latest recall as the automaker revealed more details about the issue.

According to the report, the issue here is with the front seat belt fastening of the Volvo models. Those models were all made from 2007 to 2018 and models that will be affected by it will including the S60, XC60, V60, S80, XC70, and V70.

It was added that a total of 170,000 units will be recalled. Volvo explains that the issue was with the front seat belt fastening. The cable strength might reduce over time affecting the performance of the seat belt. It was added that the issue is very rare but Volvo is still issuing the recall to fix the problem.

Those affected will be notified by Volvo soon and will get the fix for free.