Volvo XC60 & More Recalled

Volvo will be issuing a recall worldwide as they discovered that an issue with the front seatbelt.

According to the reports, the company discovered that the steel wire that is connected to the front seatbelts can be weakened. When this happens, the seat belt protection will not be as effective. While this is not a common issue, they are still issuing the recall as a preventive measure.

The recall would affect about 2.1 million vehicles worldwide with models including the Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 and S80L from 2006 to 2019 possibly getting affected but the recall.

So far, no injuries or accidents linked to the issue have been reported.